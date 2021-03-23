Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 33,272 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Equitable worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Equitable by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,731,870 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

NYSE:EQH opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $33.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

