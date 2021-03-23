Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,862 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after buying an additional 213,896 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,819,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,821,000 after buying an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $232,063,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $385.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.80. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.09.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

