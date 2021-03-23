Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 6,828 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,348 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,902,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $202.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $3,467,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

