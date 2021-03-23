Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $423,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 47.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Insiders have sold 143,805 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,540 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.