Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Gentex worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Gentex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gentex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.