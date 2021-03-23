Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.25 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Qualys worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,254,000 after buying an additional 107,752 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.24 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $718,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,619,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock worth $3,763,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

