Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,141 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 505,773 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 54,619 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

