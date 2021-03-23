Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of LKQ worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

