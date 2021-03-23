Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Amedisys worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,857,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $1,236,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $838,228. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMED. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

Shares of AMED opened at $270.37 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.15 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.08.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.