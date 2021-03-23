Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.96 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,061 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Lyft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Lyft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,841,806 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $188,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $8,882,182.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,269,238 shares of company stock worth $273,181,185. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.