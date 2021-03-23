Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $288.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.23 and a 12-month high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.