Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 279,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock worth $1,849,909 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $45.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

