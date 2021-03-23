Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,957 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE:HWM opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $32.96.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

