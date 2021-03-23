Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,313 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,991 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,721,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,917,000 after purchasing an additional 630,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,865,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 169,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,925,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 315,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

