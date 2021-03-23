Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.13% of frontdoor worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

frontdoor stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

