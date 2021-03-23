Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $6.06 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 621,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

