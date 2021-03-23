Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. Truist boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

