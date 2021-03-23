Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 10,713 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $111.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.