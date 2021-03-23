Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 13,189 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF stock opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.89. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

