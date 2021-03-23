Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 551 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $3,131,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,070.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,092.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $977.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.73 and a 52-week high of $1,236.57.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

