Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 5,849 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,301,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after acquiring an additional 288,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 186,030 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $24,665,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,534,000 after buying an additional 117,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $1,114,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $16,370,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,256 shares of company stock worth $9,832,867. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $163.45 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.14 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.