Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,975 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,461,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $83.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

