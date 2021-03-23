Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Chemed worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $460.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.40 and a 200 day moving average of $493.08. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $330.01 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

CHE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.