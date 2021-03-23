Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 117,135 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 278.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,081.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of ATUS opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

