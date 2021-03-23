Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,255 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC opened at $173.51 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.80. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

