Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 238,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

NYSE:CCL opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.