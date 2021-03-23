Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,064 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chegg were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

CHGG opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.91. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,954 shares of company stock worth $40,137,769. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

