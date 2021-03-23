Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 57,839 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of Interface worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Interface by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Interface by 7.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Interface by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Interface by 9.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 136,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Interface stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.16.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

