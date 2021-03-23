Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.35 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,694,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Catalent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Catalent by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,239 shares of company stock worth $8,271,940 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.62. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

