Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

