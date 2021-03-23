Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 27.5% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.44.

Public Storage stock opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.37.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.