Pulmonx Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 30th (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx’s (NASDAQ:LUNG) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 30th. Pulmonx had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.58. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

