PutinCoin (PUT) Reaches Market Cap of $64,943.60

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 50.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $64,943.60 and $14.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,572.60 or 0.99868610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00079607 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002626 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

