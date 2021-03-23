PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $1,376,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of PVH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

