PVH (PVH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect PVH to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PVH opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.81.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

