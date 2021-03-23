Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for W. R. Grace & Co. Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,172 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

