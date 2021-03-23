Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,290.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 164,496 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

