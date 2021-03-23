QASH (QASH) Reaches Market Cap of $30.77 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. QASH has a market capitalization of $30.77 million and $519,954.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QASH has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0879 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.15 or 0.00630997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00066901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023496 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

