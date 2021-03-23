Qcash (QC) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Qcash has a market cap of $69.55 million and approximately $831.68 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qcash has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

