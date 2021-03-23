Qiwi (QIWI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $675.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QIWI. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sberbank CIB downgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Qiwi has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.83.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

