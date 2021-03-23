QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.27% of QTS Realty Trust worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Insiders sold 23,997 shares of company stock worth $1,554,871 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.56 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

