Qtum Hits One Day Volume of $540.89 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $698.99 million and approximately $540.89 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $7.12 or 0.00013023 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,259,696 coins and its circulating supply is 98,225,893 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

