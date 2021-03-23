Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

Shares of XM opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

