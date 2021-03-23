Quantis Network 1-Day Volume Tops $11.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $21,948.37 and approximately $11.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.31 or 0.00465872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00063708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00151296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00053150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.15 or 0.00778804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00075447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.