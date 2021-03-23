Quark (QRK) Price Up 37.4% This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $476.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 37.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

