Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Quidel worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.67.

Quidel stock opened at $139.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.47. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $78.16 and a 1-year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

