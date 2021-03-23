Quisitive Technology Solutions’ (QUISF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUISF opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

