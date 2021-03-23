Quisitive Technology Solutions’ (QUISF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QUISF opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
