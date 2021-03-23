Qwertycoin (QWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1,552.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 267.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

