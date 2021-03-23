RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of RADA opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.76 million, a PE ratio of 202.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.