RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of RADA opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.76 million, a PE ratio of 202.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

