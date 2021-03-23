Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 317,186 Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 317,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAACU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $54,548,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $22,040,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $19,285,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $11,060,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,020,000.

OTCMKTS:HAACU traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.06. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.33.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. in October, 2020. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

